1 in custody, 1 sought in Durham hit and run that injured pregnant woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Durham said Friday that one suspect is in custody and another is still on the loose in a hit and run that injured a pregnant woman earlier this month.

DPD said Teresa Christy Hooker, 33, turned herself in Thursday night. A second suspect, 26-year-old Devon Jarandz Edwards, has not been arrested.

The hit and run happened on Jan. 8 on Briggs Avenue and left Heven Rooks, 18, injured.

Rooks, who was eight months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Edwards is wanted on the following charges: felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, speeding (62 mph in a 25 mph zone), driving while license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and hit-and-run involving property damage (utility poles on Driver Street).

Hooker is facing charges of felony accessory after the fact and filing a false police report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

