Pregnant woman seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pregnant 18-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into her car in Durham.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on S. Briggs Avenue.

Heven Rooks, 18 was driving north on Briggs when a 2002 Cadillac Escalade traveling south crashed into her. Rooks, who is eight months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac kept going after the crash. A little while later, the same driver crashed into and broke two power polls on S. Driver Street.

They drove off again but soon abandoned the banged up Cadillac on E. Peabody Street.

The driver remains unidentified and at large.
