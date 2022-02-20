u.s. & world

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day? The history behind the holiday

EMBED <>More Videos

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day today?

You probably know that Presidents Day has its roots in George Washington's birthday, but did you know his birthday was changed during his lifetime? Here's the history behind the holiday.

Despite its common name, the federal holiday is officially called George Washington's Birthday. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, but his birthday changed when British colonies switched to the Gregorian calendar, according to the Center for Legislative Archives.

His new birthday, which was Feb. 22, 1732, was celebrated for many years before becoming a legal holiday in 1879.

The Monday Holiday Law in 1968 made it always occur on Monday to create a three-day weekend and "bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation."

MORE: What's open, closed for Presidents Day 2022
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayhistoryu.s. & worldpresident's day
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes
TOP STORIES
'He was vibrant': Family remembers slain NCSU graduate
Shaw University marching band accepts $100,000 donation
Despite rising prices, Cumberland Girl Scouts work hard to meet goal
Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes
4 shot, 2 killed at Durham apartment complex
Puppy stolen from Durham shelter returned
Son of Lizard Lick Towing reality star found shot at Sheetz
Show More
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
End of Wake County and Raleigh mask mandates welcome news for many
Runners drawn to Durham for Cupid's Undie Run to raise awareness
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals
'Dixie' to be removed from NC State Alma Mater
More TOP STORIES News