Durham sexual assault suspect arrested in Mecklenburg County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is facing numerous charges in connection to a sexual assault that was reported in August.

Durham Police said Wednesday that Quentin Holloway, 39, had been arrested and charged in the incident that took place just after 1 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.

Holloway was arrested Tuesday by members of the Durham Police Department in coordination with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

He was charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree burglary, assault by strangulation, larceny after breaking/entering, and misdemeanor stalking.

Holloway was being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator R. Armstrong at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29325 or Durham CrimeStoppers or by calling (919) 683-1200. Tipsters never have to provide their identity and may be eligible for as much as $2,000 in cash reward.

