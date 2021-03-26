Fitness Friday

Health and Fitness Fridays: Benefits of working with a Profile by Sanford health coach

Morgan Bean, Profile by Sanford health coach, outlines the ways she helps members and what kind of success she has witnessed, "Not only do we see physical changes, but we get mental changes as well. A lot of our members get to get off of medications, anti-depressants, diabetes medication, but they also feel healthier overall."

For more information or you free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.
From CNN Newsource affiliates