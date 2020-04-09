Fayetteville healthcare worker sends 4 children away to prevent COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a noticeable difference in the lack of energy around Danielle Fitzgerald's house. Thursday is her first day off of work in eight days and there is a piercing silence ringing throughout the halls.
"I just felt it was important for me to get my kids to a place where they had less exposure and less risk of exposure," said Fitzgerald.
The Cape Fear Valley Health pharmacy technician sent her four children away to stay with their grandmother in Columbus, Mississippi. The threat of them being infected with COVID-19 was too high and she didn't want to risk it as her oldest daughter has asthma.
"The schools were closing. Things were closing. Curfews were being put in place. Stay at home orders were being issued," said Fitzgerald. "So many things coming out every minute of every day."
The children's ages range from 1 to 14 years old. Although it was a tough decision to make, she's noticed her colleagues are taking precautionary measures of their own.
"I know one whose son is with her parents. I know of others who are staying in hotels or living with other people," said Fitzgerald.
The kids want to come home, but this pandemic is not something she's taking lightly. There is no distance far enough to keep her children safe.
"I don't think they realized that when they were going to Nona's house it was going to be something that was indefinite," said Fitzgerald.
