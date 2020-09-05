Demonstrators protest incident where Durham police drew guns on 3 children in a mistaken-identity case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6409096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Demonstrators encouraged those gathered to call their city council members to continue to demand justice.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrators gathered outside Durham City Hall on Friday night in protest of Durham PD's mistaken-identity incident that led to officerswho were playing tag outside their home.The incident happened August, 21, and a neighbor recorded the wrongful detainment of 15-year-old Jaylin. Footage shows the teen in handcuffs with police standing around him with weapons out, other children and neighbors watched in shock and in anger."It's scary like -- I shouldn't know what handcuffs feel like," Jaylin told ABC11. "Now that I do. It's not a good feeling."Not only was he terrified, Jaylin says he is now traumatized after being accosted by Durham Police Department officers responding to a 911 call of a "suspicious person with a weapon."It happened at Rochelle Manor Apartments in East Durham.Zakarayya, 9, and a third child saw Jaylin's wrongful detainment unfold."We were just running around playing tag and the police just came out of nowhere and said put your hands up," Zakarayya said."They didn't tell us what we did or nothing. Guns pointed. They didn't say sorry they just walked away. Just like it was another day," said Jaylin.Durham Police Chief CJ Davis said officers did have their weapons drawn but added that officers withdrew their weapons upon learning Jaylin was the wrong person.The families are demanding police release the body camera videos and the 911 calls.Read the full response by the Durham Police Department here: