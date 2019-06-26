Puppy scam targeting Triangle residents

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a new alert about a company called Galaxy Dachshund.
The company website lists a phone number with a local area code.
One customer said a person communicating with her asked for payment to Durham via wire transfer.
A woman said she wired $500 but then was told she needed to send an additional $1,275 to rent a crate to ship the puppy.
RELATED: 'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
"When you look into the sweet brown eyes of a puppy, you instantly forget everything you were taught," she said.
The BBB is also investigating complaints about Home Breed Poodles, a company that claimed to have a Wake Forest address.
Officials said a consumer who paid for two puppies but never received them, tried to call for a refund and the number was disconnected.
When Troubleshooter Diane Wilson tried to check the company's website, she found it was no longer active.
Troubleshooter rakeaways
- If you're looking to buy a pet, do not pay any money until you see the pet in person
- Do an image search of any pictures to see if the same photo is being used on multiple sites
- Never wire money to someone you don't know
- Use a credit card if possible
- Consider adopting from a local shelter instead