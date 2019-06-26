Puppy scam targeting Triangle residents

By and Tonya Simpson
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Suspected thieves who may have ties to the Triangle appear to be preying on the heartstrings of consumers looking to add puppies to their families.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a new alert about a company called Galaxy Dachshund.

The company website lists a phone number with a local area code.

One customer said a person communicating with her asked for payment to Durham via wire transfer.

A woman said she wired $500 but then was told she needed to send an additional $1,275 to rent a crate to ship the puppy.

"When you look into the sweet brown eyes of a puppy, you instantly forget everything you were taught," she said.

The BBB is also investigating complaints about Home Breed Poodles, a company that claimed to have a Wake Forest address.

Officials said a consumer who paid for two puppies but never received them, tried to call for a refund and the number was disconnected.

When Troubleshooter Diane Wilson tried to check the company's website, she found it was no longer active.

Troubleshooter rakeaways

  • If you're looking to buy a pet, do not pay any money until you see the pet in person
  • Do an image search of any pictures to see if the same photo is being used on multiple sites
  • Never wire money to someone you don't know
  • Use a credit card if possible
  • Consider adopting from a local shelter instead
