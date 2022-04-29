FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of 8 FedEx workers in Fayetteville are $2 million richer after winning Monday's Powerball drawing at a Harris Teeter.
The winning $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on all five white balls in Monday's drawing to win $1 million. The Power Play doubled the prize to $2 million.
"It was a shock," Michael Walker said. "My girlfriend ran into the backyard screaming and yelling."
The group has been playing together for about three years in hopes of winning big one day and call themselves "The Purple 8".
The winning ticket was bought at the Harris teeter on Raeford Road.
Michael Walker of Raeford, Robert Peterson III of Fayetteville, Phillip Freeman of Rowland, Derick Hunt of Lumberton, John Oxendine of Lumberton, Catherine Simpson of Raeford, Tharp Bordeaux of Elizabethtown, and Mickey Sessoms of Marston all took home $177,000 each after taxes.
'I was in shock': Group of FedEx workers in Fayetteville win $2 million Powerball prize
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News