SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a man's body was found in a ditch in Sanford back in mid-March.Lee County deputies said Raekwon Devante Quick, 25, of Sanford, was shot and killed by a passenger in his vehicle while driving on Broadway Road near Cozy Hollow Drive on Mar. 18.The next morning, a passing driver found Quick's body in front of his vehicle resting in a ditch.Quintavius Kentrell Lee, 19, and Daquan Antonio McCutchen, 26, both of Sanford, have been charged with his murder.Both men are being held without bond.