Racist graffiti spray painted near Shaw University, on top of mural honoring Black women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spray painted images on East South Street shocked passersby Sunday morning.The images were spray painted over a mural honoring Black women that features the names of Black men and women killed by law enforcement officers.One image includes a graphic of the United States with the phrase "Not stolen, conquered."The other image, repeated on either side of the first image, features a man in a hat with the words "Patriot Front". Patriot Front , is a white nationalist group, spun off from those involved in the deadly rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. A civil trial over the 2017 Unite the Right rally is underway , with jury selection beginning Monday.