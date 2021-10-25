Racist graffiti spray painted near Shaw University, on top of mural honoring Black women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spray painted images on East South Street shocked passersby Sunday morning.

The images were spray painted over a mural honoring Black women that features the names of Black men and women killed by law enforcement officers.

One image includes a graphic of the United States with the phrase "Not stolen, conquered."

The other image, repeated on either side of the first image, features a man in a hat with the words "Patriot Front". Patriot Front, is a white nationalist group, spun off from those involved in the deadly rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A civil trial over the 2017 Unite the Right rally is underway, with jury selection beginning Monday.
