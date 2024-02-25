Triangle sorority raises thousands for scholarships

The Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its annual scholarship gala.

The Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its annual scholarship gala.

The Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its annual scholarship gala.

The Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its annual scholarship gala.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ensuring students have the money to go to college and stay in college, the Raleigh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its annual scholarship gala.

ABC11's Bianca Holman was emcee at the 'Diamonds and Pearls', black tie affair held at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.

The sorority honored Projects of Hope founder, Lawshawn Thompson with the 'R.A.C' Community Impact Award.

ALSO SEE: Annual food drive honoring Chapel Hill's 'Three Winners' wraps up in Cary

Attendees enjoyed dinner and live music during the event.

College gear, paintings, and a signed Kansas City Chiefs football were all auctioned off to raise even more money for scholarships.

The organization hopes to beat last year's amount of $40,000. For more information on how to donate, visit here.