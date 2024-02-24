Food drive honoring Chapel Hill's "Three Winners" wraps up this weekend

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 9th Annual Feed Their Legacy Food Drive wraps up this weekend in honor of the "Three Winners" who were killed in Chapel Hill in 2015.

The nonprofit The Light House Project is behind the food drive. It started eight years ago in honor of UNC students Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan Abu-Salha who attended NC State University. The three students were shot and killed in their Chapel Hill home by neighbor Craig Hicks, who plead guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. While it wasn't charged as a hate crime, it was widely regarded as one.

"It was just because of who they were and what they looked like. So, I think it resonates with a lot of us and it continues to resonate with us to this day," Nadia Khan, Executive Director of The Light House Project said.

Nearly a decade later, events like the food drive continue to honor their legacy and unify the community.

"Over the last eight years, we've collected over 373,000 meals for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and my goal is to get over 400,000 this year," Khan said.

The victims were dubbed the "Three Winners" because of how they lived their lives.

"When they passed away, they were winning in life. They were successful in school and they were successful in the community. They were known for their service. They were known for their positive light. And so what better name than the winners?" Khan said.

The Light House Project is still accepting donations, click here for more information.