WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person on the run after Wells Fargo robbery in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Monday, June 5, 2023 3:59PM
Bank robbery chopper vid
EMBED <>More Videos

Bank robbery chopper vid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are looking for someone who robbed a Wells Fargo bank.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo location on New Bern Avenue.

Police said the person entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller never saw a weapon but the robber implied that they had one.

SEE ALSO: Wake County Sheriff's K9 deputy Santos honored during memorial ride in Raleigh

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call 919-996-1193.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW