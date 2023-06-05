Person on the run after Wells Fargo robbery in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are looking for someone who robbed a Wells Fargo bank.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo location on New Bern Avenue.

Police said the person entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller never saw a weapon but the robber implied that they had one.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call 919-996-1193.