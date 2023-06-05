Wake County Sheriff's K9 deputy Santos honored during memorial ride in Raleigh

A memorial service for K9 Santos will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members in Raleigh honored fallen Wake County Sheriff's Deputy K9 Santos Sunday during a memorial ride.

K9 Santos was accidentally shot and killed by a Knightdale police officer during a search for a suspect last month.

The memorial ride began at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School and traveled down Rock Quarry Road and US 70 West before ending at a shopping center parking lot.

