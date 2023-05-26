Longest-serving Wake County Sheriff's Office K9 killed in line of duty

K9 Santos and his handler were called to help Knightdale police with a search for a suspect near North Smithfield Road around 12:30 a.m.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County K9 officer was killed in the line of duty while searching for a suspect.

Knightdale Police Department said one of their officer's accidentally shot and killed K9 Santos.

He was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University's Veterinary Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office said K9 Santos, a German shepherd, was skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination. Santos joined the Wake County Sheriff's Office in 2016, making him the longest serving K9.