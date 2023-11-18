When police arrived at the scene they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Man arrested in connection with shooting on Blue Ridge Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Blue Ridge Road.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Rahmel Tyshon Mullen, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday.

He is being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said they are still looking for two suspects.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Featured video is from a previous report