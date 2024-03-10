Popular breweries Clouds Brewing and New Anthem are closing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two popular breweries in Raleigh are closing.

After 10 years in the Glenwood South District, Clouds Brewing announced on social media it is closing its Raleigh Taproom at 126 N. West St. They say their last day is April 7.

Clouds Brewing says they are looking for a new location in Raleigh. The Durham location in Brightleaf Square will remain open.

New Anthem Beer at 500 N. West St. also announced it is closing indefinitely. This comes less than a year after expanding to Raleigh.

ABC11 was told it would be replaced by a new bar. The owners of a nearby restaurant called Madre are planning to open the new business later this spring.