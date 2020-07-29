Inspired by social distancing, luxury camping experience Glamp Raleigh launches amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Glamping has been a travel trend on the rise for a few years, but, with coronavirus restrictions and social distancing, it's become very popular.
Raleigh resident, Michael Cutts was inspired by all the time he's been spending outdoors, launching Glamp Raleigh, a business specializing in setting up glamping experiences.
"We're experiencing a time where people are getting back to nature, back to basics and this is part of that," Cutts said. "Glamping is short for glamorous camping bringing the luxuries of a resort-style location or the comforts of home. You get to experience the outdoors, but you also are extremely comfortable."
Cutts said Glamp Raleigh is launching offering three main services, a backyard glamping experience, a travel experience where his team sets up the glamping experience for you in another city or at the coast or mountains, as well as an indoor glamping-themed party for kids. All items purchased for the tent are machine washable and made from recycled goods.
"It's very easily cleaned and disinfected," Cutts said.
The traditional glamping experience is a massive waterproof tent with air mattresses, tables and a stocked outdoor cooler but customers can choose to add on options.
"I've got a custom Glamp Raleigh cornhole that's coming, a life-size Connect4, a projector, life-size Jenga and a frisbee golf set that will come as optional add ons," Cutts said.
Cutts hopes to have a permanent campsite in the future for his business.
