NC National Guard, Raleigh businesses prepare for possible armed protests

EMBED >More News Videos Security has reached a historic level in Washington D.C.'s most famous public spaces and massive government buildings ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News earlier this week stated that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals in addition to the US Capitol. Gov. Cooper deployed around 350 Guard personnel to duty in North Carolina this weekend to "support state and local authorities and protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest."The governor also sent 200 Guard personnel to assist in the nation's capital to assist with the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.The possible protests come just over 10 days since the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6.