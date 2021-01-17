NC National Guard, Raleigh businesses prepare for possible armed protests

Gov. Cooper deployed around 350 Guard personnel to duty in North Carolina this weekend to "support state and local authorities and protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest."
The governor also sent 200 Guard personnel to assist in the nation's capital to assist with the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.
The possible protests come just over 10 days since the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6.
