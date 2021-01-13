Gov. Cooper mobilizes NC National Guard for deployment in Raleigh, Washington, DC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he has mobilized approximately 550 North Carolina National Guardsmen to assist with upcoming security needs in Raleigh and Washington, DC.About 350 Guard personnel will be assigned to duty in North Carolina, beginning this weekend to "support state and local authorities and protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest."Cooper's office said that in response to a federal request for assistance, North Carolina will also send 200 Guard personnel to assist in the nation's capital leading up to and through the scheduled Presidential Inauguration on January 20."Ongoing security concerns in Washington, DC and state capitals around the nation following last week's attack on the US Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe," Cooper said. "I have spoken with state and federal authorities and thank the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard for their continued service to our state and nation."The Guard will be deployed for about a week.This decision is "based on threats of significant large-scale protests in D.C.," Cooper's office said.At least seven people from North Carolinain last week's chaos at the US Capitol.