At least 7 from North Carolina arrested in Washington D.C. following riot at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- At least 7 people from North Carolina were arrested during the unrest in Washington D.C.
All of them were charged with curfew violation, and three were also charged with unlawful entry.
None of the charges appear to be felonies, which is why ABC11 is not naming the people who were arrested.
The seven are just a portion of the more than 50 people arrested after rioters vowing support for President Donald Trump forced their way past law enforcement into the US Capitol.
Those arrests are likely not the end of the response to this dark episode in American history. The FBI is trying to identify more of the people involved.
Likewise, the agency is investigating two explosive devices found at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters.
