NC man seen loading ammo, other gear to take to DC for planned Inauguration Day attack, FBI bulletin says

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man involved in last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol building has threatened to do harm again, according to a recent FBI report.
ABC News obtained a bulletin with disturbing details of the unnamed man, who was seen loading ammunition and weaponry to take to Washington, DC from Concord for a planned attack on Inauguration Day.
The bulletin said the man was at last Wednesday's gathering and is part of a group. At least seven people from North Carolina were arrested in last week's chaos.
"This individual stormed the US Capitol last week and posted pictures on social media. This individual, who is part of an identified group, claimed he hurt individuals during the storming of the US Capitol, and he will hurt anyone in his way," part of the document read.
This man has access to semi-automatic rifles, explosives, a gas mask, and bulletproof equipment, according to the memo.
The information was part of a report that detailed alleged threats made toward DC and state capitols from Jan. 16 through Jan. 20. There will be no public access to the Capitol building on Inauguration Day in light of thousands of people rioting at the U.S. Capitol building last week.
A Defense official said that the National Guard has now been authorized to have up to 20,000 Guardsmen in DC for inauguration security. More than 50 were arrested after some demonstrators made their way past law enforcement into the Capitol building. Five people died and two explosive devices were found in the area.
The FBI is trying to identify others involved.
On Wednesday, AirBnb canceled all reservations in the Washington, D.C. area during the week of the presidential inauguration.
