2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown | WATCH LIVE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

You can watch the annual holiday tradition live on ABC11.

Parade Info

The parade starts on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street. It proceeds down to the State Capitol and turns right onto Salisbury Street. It then makes a couple quick turns around the State Capitol -- left onto Morgan Street, right onto Fayetteville Street. The parade will then continue down Fayetteville Street until Lenoir Street.

That's approximately 1.4 miles, and it is expected to last about 2.5 hours.

This year's parade will look different than years past. That's because motorized vehicles are not allowed.

The decision comes a year after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was tragically killed by a truck pulling a float in the parade. Brooks' family came out supporting the continuation of the parade, after Raleigh city leaders tried to cancel it while evoking Brooks' memory.

Hailey Brooks' mother and father sit down with ABC11's Steve Daniels as they mark 1 year since Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy.

Hailey's life will be remembered during the beginning of the parade with a moment of silence. People will also be wearing special pins throughout the event and a mural has been created in her honor.

Weather Forecast

The weather is going to be pretty good for the parade. The sun will be out and temperatures will be seasonable. But you should expect some strong breezes.

It will be in the mid 60s for most of the parade. But if you're in the shade with the wind funneling through downtown Raleigh's buildings, you will likely need a jacket.