City of Raleigh will not grant Christmas parade permit after death Hailey Brooks

The City of Raleigh announced Thursday that it will not grant a special event permit application for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be no Christmas parade in Raleigh this year.

The City of Raleigh announced Thursday afternoon that it will not grant a special event permit application for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

The City said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks' family and friends.

Hailey, 11, was performing in the parade when she wassstruck and killed when the driver of a truck pulling a float lost control at the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19.

Her parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in April.

The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, which applied for the permit, was notified, the City said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We understand the disappointment, as this was not an easy decision for anyone. The Christmas Parade is a Raleigh tradition for kicking off the holiday season and an important way to recognize our small businesses," the City of Raleigh said in a statement.

The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association responded by saying it was "deeply saddened" by the decision and noted other parades were allowed to continue.

"The parade has been a Raleigh tradition for 78 years that brings the community together and provides joy to hundreds of thousands and allows families near and far to make countless memories," said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association - Shop Local Raleigh. "There are thousands of local youth that participate in this annual event and when considering if we should hold a parade in 2023, we knew that we had to continue the event as our youth deserve every opportunity that we can provide for them. We also understand that for many children, the Raleigh Christmas Parade is the only way they will see Santa.

"Our association has spent countless hours working to plan a parade that would be like one never seen before, one that would bring the community back together, provide a space for unity, one of healing and one where the community will be provided a safe environment. The Association stands ready, willing and able to continue this tradition as soon as the City of Raleigh allows it to return."

City of Raleigh departments are working with partners on alternative events and activities "that everyone can enjoy."

The City said it is also exploring ways for small businesses to participate.

In a March interview where the Brooks family spoke publicly for the first time, Hailey's father, Trey Brooks, said it was his daughter's first time performing in the parade that the family had attended every year since her first birthday.

The driver of the truck, Landon Glass, is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and vehicle violations.