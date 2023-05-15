The Virginia native is accused of hitting and killing 11-year-old Hailey Brooks after police say he lost control of his truck while pulling a float in the Christmas parade.

Man facing charges for killing 11-year-old girl at the Raleigh Christmas parade in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man facing charges for killing an 11-year-old girl at the Raleigh Christmas parade is due back in court.

Landen Glass is expected to appear for an arraignment as the 20-year-old faces a new felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Glass was indicted earlier this year and he's charged with other misdemeanors.

Previously, ABC11 found that Virginia authorities charged Glass several times with violations in that state, dating back to February 2021. Those charges include multiple failures to have a vehicle inspected, and several window tint violations.

Last October he got a ticket for failure to inspect a vehicle.

He is on house arrest and has hired a prominent Raleigh defense attorney.