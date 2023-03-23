The driver who is facing numerous charges, including misdemeanor death, after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died from her injuries after being hit by a truck in the Raleigh Christmas p

Driver of runaway truck at Raleigh Christmas parade charged with involuntary manslaughter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man behind the wheel of a truck that veered into the path of a performer at the Raleigh Christmas Parade has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Landen Christopher Glass, the driver of the CC and Co. dance float, lost control of his truck, causing dancers and parents to scramble.

Eleven-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died from her injuries.

Glass is facing several other charges as well.

His next court appearance is set for April 10.

Previously, ABC11 found that Glass was charged numerous times for state law vehicle violations in Virginia. The violations date to February 2021. The charges include multiple failures to have a vehicle inspected and numerous window tint violations. His most recent ticket was in October for failure to inspect vehicle.

