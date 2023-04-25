Parents of girl killed in Christmas parade file wrongful-death lawsuit

Landen Christopher Glass appeared in court after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Hailey Brooks' parents attended the hearing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Hailey Brooks, the girl who was struck and killed by a runaway truck during the Raleigh Christmas Parade has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit, ABC11 learned Tuesday evening.

The suit names multiple defendants, including CC & Co. Dance Complex Inc., D and L Floats LLC, Landen Christopher Glass, 20, who was the driver of the truck, and the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association Inc. d/b/a Shop Local Raleigh.

"This action is filed to ensure that those responsible for Hailey's death are held accountable," the complaint states, "and to ensure that no other child or person is hurt or killed by the recklessness of those entrusted with and responsible for the safety of the children and attendees at this Raleigh tradition."

The lawsuit was filed April 14 in Wake County Superior Court.

Hailey, 11, was performing with CC & Co. dancers when the deadly accident happened on Nov. 19.

Her parents said in a March interview that their priority has always been and continues to be Hailey's life and legacy.

"We went to the parade as a family of 5 as a tradition for our family. It was gonna be Hailey's first time dancing in the parade. We'd gone every year since her first birthday and we went home that day as a family of four. Her brother and sisters still ask us why they didn't get to tell her goodbye." said Trey Brooks, Hailey's father.

They have set up the Shine Like Hailey Foundation in her honor.

Glass is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter and several other charges.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated

RELATED STORIES

Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver charged

Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations