Clayton police searching for armed robbery suspect who stole unknown amount from Domino's restaurant

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Clayton Police Department is looking for a man they said went into a pizza restaurant and robbed it at gunpoint.

According to police, officers responded to calls about a robbery at the Domino's Pizza at 10441 US Hwy 70 Bus West just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. Police surveillance showed a man wearing dark clothing, a face covering, latex gloves, and armed with a handgun walking into the business and firing one shot in the air. The man then went behind the counter and took an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the man then fired another shot in the air and took the manager's cell phone before he fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Authorities found the cell phone a few miles away on the side of the road.

If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, please contact Clayton Police at (919) 553-4611 or the Crime Tip Line at (919) 553-1555.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood