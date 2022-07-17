'It's the core of the business': Raleigh business owner's mobile detailing trailer stolen overnight

RALIEGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mobile detailing business owner is asking for help after his trailer was stolen in North Raleigh on Thursday."It is the core of the business," Diamond Mobile Detailing owner Daniel Hayes said. "And it's a huge blow to have a small business, I mean that's probably 75% of the equipment that we own, is within that trailer and it's taken from us."Hayes, who started his business five years ago, said the demand has grown, from first servicing in Boone, to adding the Raleigh area for mobile detailing, including basic washes, paint correction and ceramic coatings."I started out as a single business owner not having any employees," Hayes said. "Through word of mouth ... built a good foundation of business clientele in the Boone area and then it branched out to the Raleigh area."The trailer, which Hayes said is brand new, was operating for more than a year before it was reported stolen. Hayes said this happened a week after detailing equipment, including a machine polisher, was stolen from his truck."I feel targeted," Hayes said. "Somebody knows what they're taking. They're not just taking normal things; it's more or less somebody knows what I do."In the four years he's been in business in Raleigh, Hayes said he doesn't feel safe after the recent back-to-back issues and is considering moving from the apartment complex he lives at."I have never had anything stolen from me ... so this is a huge shock to me," Hayes said.Hayes filed a police report with Raleigh Police on Saturday and said although insurance won't cover the trailer, insurance will cover the equipment inside. He said the 2020 trailer is distinguishable with LED lights on the back, a dent on the driver's side and his brand marked on both sides of the trailer."Now I have a Raleigh crew who's sitting there waiting for details to be done," Hayes said. "And now I have to go figure out if I'm willing to take the risk of going and buying all this property again ... just to have it stolen from the same area again."