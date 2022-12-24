'Happy and safe': Annual toy giveaway at Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission more important than ever

Dozens came to the Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh for their annual toy giveaway.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bitter cold didn't stop dozens families and organizers from going to the Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh for their annual toy giveaway.

"Cold weather give you a warm heart, just get out there and do it," said Sylvia Wiggins, long time director of Helping Hand. "I tell you what God is blessed. I'm warm already. In these degrees, I'm fired up to be able to help some kids today."

Wiggins said their requests for toys have been overwhelming and requests continue to come in daily.

She said they need more help with toys, food and clothing during the holidays. They're still able to put on Saturday's giveway and they're giving out hot meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"I'm just excited to be right here giving the have to the have nots together," Sylvia said.

If you want to give you can drop donations off at 623 Rock Quarry Road or call 919-829-8048.

You can do that Monday through Saturday 9am to 9pm and Sundays 1pm to 7pm.

"She gave me my first chance here, she gave me somewhere to live," said Antoinette Perfa, who is volunteering at Helping Hand after Sylvia helped her. "I want them to feel happy, take home the message of giving and you know giving back and I want everybody to be happy and safe."

