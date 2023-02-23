Woman killed in hit and run crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a woman Wednesday morning.

Officers said Jakhi Karon Cox, 18, was driving a stolen 2007 Honda Accord on Falls of Neuse Road when he hit 40 year-old Margaret Glenn Malone who was attempting to make a left hand turn. Cox ran away from the crash on foot and was caught by police a short distance away.

Police said Cox and a juvenile in the car with him sustained minor injuries from the crash, and were both taken to the hospital. Malone later died from her injuries.

Cox was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

