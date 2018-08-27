Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC at the scene of wreck linked to chase of home invasion suspects fleeing from Raleigh. Two in custody, facing multiple charges in both cities. @ABC11_WTVD live reports on this, ahead on air and online. pic.twitter.com/4lNpPXX61g — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 27, 2018

Debris from the obliterated Durham History Hub sign’s spread across the scene where home invasion suspects wanted by @raleighpolice crashed a stolen SUV after a chase by @DurhamPoliceNC . Two supects who jumped and ran are in custody now. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/hiABBRtSbt — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 27, 2018

Two people have been arrested after a Raleigh home invasion turned into a police chase ending with a crash on the train tracks in downtown Durham Monday morning.Authorities said two people with a shotgun and machete invaded a home on Ferris Court in Raleigh and stole a car.Around 2:41 a.m., Durham police spotted a stolen car and began to pursue it.The pursuit ended at 2:50 a.m. when the car crashed on the train tracks near Main Street at Great Jones Street in Durham.Witnesses said the two suspects got out of the car and ran but were both arrested after two separate foot chases.One of the suspects suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital while the other was turned over to Raleigh police.In Durham, the two suspect will face traffic charges including felony fleeing to elude officers.No officers or other people were injured.