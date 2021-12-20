Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting of 36-year-old man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Haresnipe Court. The gunshot victim, identified as Kenneth Edward Scott Jr., 36, later died as a result of his injuries.

On Sunday night, Raleigh police charged Vance Louis Winston IV, 25, with murder in connection with the death of Scott.

Winston is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

