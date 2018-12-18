RALEIGH (WTVD) --The federal investigation of a multi-millionaire Russian immigrant in Raleigh indicted in a murder-for-hire plot and kickback scheme has spawned the arrest of a Raleigh man Leonid Teyf allegedly hired as a private investigator.
According to a just-released search warrant, Raleigh police were tipped off to 59-year-old Stephen Myers by federal investigators who said Teyf and his business associate brought up Myers' hiring to the federal official they thought was helping them in the scheme.
In already released federal documents, agents claimed 57-year-old Teyf believed the son of his live-in housekeeper, identified only as A.G., was having an affair with his wife.
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
The agents said Teyf tried to bribe a Homeland Security agent to either have the maid's son killed or deported to Russia.
Teyf, his wife, the maid and her family from Russia, were all living at Teyf's $5,000,000 North Raleigh mansion.
The Raleigh police search warrant released Tuesday morning reveals claims that Teyf hired Myers to put Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices on the cars of Teyf's wife, eldest daughter and A.G.
According to the search warrant affidavit, Myers admitted he was not licensed by the state as a private investigator.
It also said Myers provided Teyf surveillance video and photographs of A.G. The RPD investigator also said Teyf and a business associate had drugs planted in A.G.'s car,
According to the search warrant, during the feds search of Teyf's mansion earlier this month they found a package addressed to Myers at the home he owns on Allendale Drive in Raleigh.
"The package appeared to have contained items shipped from a GPS tracking company, SpyTec," the warrant said.
Ironically, the search warrant claimed that Myers himself was "surveilled driving a 2005 white GMC Yukon during an apparent meeting with Teyf."
During the search of Myers' home, the inventory list shows police seized digital storage devices, GPS tracking devices, computers, night vision goggles, binoculars, micro cameras, bail bondsman badge and ID, marijuana growing documents, and four grams of cocaine.
Myers was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with cyberstalking and felony possession of a controlled substance.
He posted an $8,000 bond the next day and was released from jail.