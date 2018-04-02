Raleigh man pleads guilty to 2 counts of child pornography

Pedro Jaime Ensenat

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man pled guilty Monday to one count of manufacturing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Pedro Jaime Ensenat made the pleas in federal court, according to United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.

The case began when federal agents received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about suspected child pornography being uploaded to a website and traced those uploads to Ensenat's home.

While executing a search warrant, officers discovered that Ensenat had made two films and taken two pictures of himself molesting a 10-year-old child.

Officers examining digital devices found in Ensenat's home found more than 700 images and 32 videos of child pornography, including two images and videos depicting infant or toddlers and prepubescent children.

Ensenat faces a sentence of not less than 15 years imprisonment up to 50 years' imprisonment along with a fine up to $500,000 and up to a lifetime of supervised release at sentencing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department all participated in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News