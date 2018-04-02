Raleigh man pleads guilty to 2 counts of child pornography

A Raleigh man pled guilty Monday to one count of manufacturing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.Pedro Jaime Ensenat made the pleas in federal court, according to United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr.The case began when federal agents received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about suspected child pornography being uploaded to a website and traced those uploads to Ensenat's home.While executing a search warrant, officers discovered that Ensenat had made two films and taken two pictures of himself molesting a 10-year-old child.Officers examining digital devices found in Ensenat's home found more than 700 images and 32 videos of child pornography, including two images and videos depicting infant or toddlers and prepubescent children.Ensenat faces a sentence of not less than 15 years imprisonment up to 50 years' imprisonment along with a fine up to $500,000 and up to a lifetime of supervised release at sentencing.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department all participated in the investigation.