'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked bandits break into Raleigh home

Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three bold thieves forced their way into a home on Twisted Willow Way in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.

Raleigh police told ABC11 the suspects wore masks and dark clothing. At least one suspect had a gun, and used it to hit the resident.

Police said the man has minor injuries.

While Eyewitness News cameras could see the man with a woman who said she was his girlfriend speak with investigators, she declined a request for comment and he was unavailable.

However, a neighbor, mental health therapist Dr. Edward Coffey, shared his concerns.

"My car got broken into a couple of weeks ago so I had to start locking my doors because there's people walking around the neighborhood who don't even live here," he said.

Another neighbor said it's not the first home invasion they've had in that neighborhood, but the first one she's heard about where there was a weapon involved, and the occupant was injured.

"It is a concern," Dr. Coffey said, "Because I have a family here and there are a lot of small children in the area."

Police say the masked bandits ran away after the attack on the man inside his home, and there's no word yet on what they stole.

Dr. Coffey believes some people who do crimes like this are motivated by "Poverty, socioeconomic status, lack of education. So we've got to do a better job. But I would say if you see something, say something."

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department.