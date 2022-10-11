Drivers 'surprised' and 'shocked' after learning Raleigh ranked Best Place to Drive by WalletHub

Wallet Hub looked at things like safety, cost of vehicle ownership, access to vehicles, and traffic and infrastructure when compiling its list.

Raleigh roads are the best place to go cruising in a car in the country, according to a new study.

The City of Oaks taking the number one spot of Best Place to Drive.

The findings are taking drivers aback.

"I definitely surprised," said Raleigh resident Pam Jones.

"I'm actually shocked at that, we're number one?" said Raleigh resident Kenia Tapia.

Wallet Hub looked at things like safety, cost of vehicle ownership, access to vehicles, and traffic and infrastructure when compiling its list.

"North Carolina? Raleigh? There's so many accidents here," said Tapia.

A recent ABC11 I-Team Investigation, however, shows traffic fatalities are up statewide.

NCDOT reports that more than 1,700 people died last year, which is the highest number in five decades.

Some roads are more dangerous than others.

Spots in the Triangle:

I-440 between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road

I-40 between Rock Quarry Road and Hammond Road

1-440 between Capital Boulevard and Wake Forest Road

Drivers often roll up on wrecks in these spots.

"Sometimes you go down 40 and you'll see so many accidents," said Tapia.

"I just know Capital is always backed up, and there's a lot of traffic and a lot of accidents and people drive kind of crazy," said Jones.

WATCH: NCDOT announces timeline for I-440 Beltline resurfacing, improvements project