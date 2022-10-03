NCDOT announces timeline for I-440 Beltline resurfacing, improvements project

The resurfacing project will soon get underway on a section littered with potholes and uneven pavement.

The wheels are motion for a portion of I-440 to get a facelift. A resurfacing project will soon get underway on a section littered with potholes and uneven pavement.

The road is going to be fixed from Wake Forest Road to Wade Avenue in both directions.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contract has been awarded and preliminary work will start in the winter. The actual resurfacing will begin in the spring.

The work is being fast-tracked after the DOT received a number of compliments from the public on current driving conditions.

"I feel like it does give some wear and tear on your car," said Raleigh resident Kyle Henn.

"I don't like it on my tires either, all the potholes. It's a pain," said Raleigh resident Sydney Snead.

The ride can be even worse when there's a storm. The area by Glenwood Avenue quickly experiencing flash flooding.

"It's pretty annoying especially when it rains and there's inclement weather, just trying to stay safe on the roads and all that - it can be a challenge sometimes," said Henn.

The DOT trying to remedy this big problem.

"We do have a situation where it's one inlet over there," said NCDOT Spokesperson Aaron Moody.

As part of the surfacing project, crews will be adding draining inlets near Glenwood Avenue.

The improvement could encourage Snead to start using the Beltline again.

"I don't like driving on that road, so I try to avoid it," she said.

The work will eventually be taking place during overnight hour when there's less traffic and there will be lane closures.

The DOT says the entire work should be done by summer of 2024.