4 injuries reported after school bus crash in Johnston County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four minor injuries were reported Friday afternoon after a school bus crashed on Earpsboro Road in Johnston County.

Bus 607 was coming from Corinth-Holders Elementary School when the crash happened.

Johnston County firefighters are at the scene, which is in Zebulon but over the Johnston County line.

No other details were immediately available.

ABC11 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.