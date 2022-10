Two men shot at north Raleigh apartment complex

One has life-threatening injuries, the other has non-life threatening injuries.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men had to be taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex. One has life-threatening injuries, the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Raleigh police say the shooting took place around 4:15 a.m on Shanda Drive.

The identities of the men who were shot has not been released.

A suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-996-1193.