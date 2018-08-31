Raleigh police arrest suspect in 2016 rape of pregnant woman

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a pregnant woman in 2016.

Police said Ronnie Lee Parson, 32, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape.

On March 26, 2016, officers responded to a report of a rape in the 7000 block of Sandy Forks Road.


The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told police she was walking home from work in a wooded buffer area when she was grabbed from behind by a man who said he had a knife. The man ran away after committing the crime.

A caller described the attack to authorities in a 911 call:

"I heard somebody screaming, 'Help me. Help me. Somebody raped me.' So I went outside because I knew it was her. So I ran outside and I saw her, her clothes were ripped and she didn't have any pants on ... she only had one shoe."

The female caller told police the victim was seven-months pregnant.
