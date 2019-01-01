Raleigh police are investigating after they say a woman was hit by a stray bullet at Fayetteville and Davie Streets during the New Year's celebrations.Police said 22-year-old Kaitlyn Kong was hit in the chest. She was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening-injuries.It happened right down the street from the ABC11 studio.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of this incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919)-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.