Raleigh Police are looking for three people who robbed a CVS early Monday morning.Police said the robbery happened around 3:19 a.m. at 2411 Landmark Drive off Lake Boone Trail.At least two of the suspects entered the store, demanded money from the clerk and took off with cash, police said.Authorities said at least one suspect had a gun.Two employees were in the store at the time and nobody was injured.If you have any information, please contact Raleigh Police.