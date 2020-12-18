Raleigh police investigating reported shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall

A look at Crabtree Valley Mall entrance on Glenwood Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2Ms0WZCezA — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2020

Sean Ingram, a kiosk owner at the mall, told ABC11 that he heard about eight shots by the Bath and Body Works.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday night during a busy shopping season.Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the mall shortly after 8:45 p.m., 15 minutes before the popular shopping center closes.The Glenwood Avenue entrance to the mall was blocked after police responded. Police and paramedics set up a staging area outside of the Macy's entrance of the mall.Sean Ingram, a kiosk owner at the mall, told ABC11 that he heard about eight shots by the Bath and Body Works. Another food court restaurant employee said she "heard a lady, screaming but saw nothing.""Once it all started happening, the shots were coming towards my kiosk and you could hear them bouncing off the walls," Ingram said. "It's just an unfortunate situation."Raleigh police said there is no active shooter and believe the people involved knew one another. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The mall will reopen at its usual time of 10 a.m. on Friday.Crabtree Valley Mall officials released this statement in response to Thursday night's incident:During the summer, police responded to at least two conflated reports of shots fired that stemmed from fights.