St. David's School employee accused of taking upskirt photos of student

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee at St. David's School in Raleigh -- whose wife is soon expecting their first child -- was accused of taking explicit photos of a student at the school.Raleigh Police Department arrested Todd Aberts, 37, saying he took upskirt images of an 18-year-old student while on campus.Investigators said they were tipped off to the crime when school officials contacted them.Aberts faces charges of secret peeping and possession of photographic image from secret peeping. He was booked and placed under a bond of $100,000.As Aberts faced a judge for the first time, his wife and another woman sat on the back row.Aberts' attorney said he was the 'technical director' for St. David's -- a private school.Police said Aberts was on a stage at the school when he used his phone to take two pictures under the skirt of an 18-year-old female student.It happened Wednesday afternoon and was reported to Raleigh investigators.In court, Aberts' attorney called the charges "overblown" and attempted to portray Aberts as a family man."He is married. His wife is with us today. She is, the two of them are about to have their first child in a matter of weeks," said his attorney, Seth Blum. "Without getting too much into the facts, my very quick review is that these charges may be overblown. We're looking forward to the facts coming out. I hope that when people get the whole story they'll see that this is not what it appears to be right now."But the prosecutor said the evidence will prove otherwise."This happened at the school," said Prosecutor Kristin Peebles. "There was a witness to this who reported that they saw this defendant take a photograph of this victim with his cellphone. And I believe, there was a photo located on the phone. He also confessed to this, that he made a terrible mistake."Two images were located on the phone. One being an up-the-skirt photograph. It does not say what the other one was," Peebles added.St. David's School Headmaster Jonathan Yonan released the following statement:The school also sent a letter to parents from Yonan on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Leadership Team: