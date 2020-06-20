Demonstrators remove 2 Confederate statues from monument outside NC Capitol building

Earlier in the evening, after marching in celebration of Juneteeth, demonstrators threw yellow ropes around two of the statues on the 75-foot tall Confederate monument on the ground of the North Carolina State Capitol. The demonstrators then pulled on the ropes--one of the statues swaying--but neither figure fell.
Things escalated rather fast here at state Capitol. Rope was thrown around statues and scuffle with police officers ensued. #abc11 #GeorgeFloydprotest #juneteenth pic.twitter.com/gqFzx4EP72— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 19, 2020
Police officers then intervened, preventing the demonstrators from completely pulling the statue down before leaving the site.
On a second attempt, demonstrators returned to the monument and successfully removed both statues before dragging them down W. Hargett Street. One Confederate statue is now hanging from a light post along W. Hargett Street and another on the steps of the Wake County courthouse.
WATCH: Demonstrators remove Confederate statues from the monument in front of North Carolina Capitol building
Police have since removed the statue from the light pole.
As heavy rains moved into downtown Raleigh, crowds began to disperse from the scene.
Both Confederate monument toppled at state Capitol now being dragged through the streets of @RaleighGov #ABC11 #JUNETEENTH2020 pic.twitter.com/ES7M5IZR4l— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 20, 2020
