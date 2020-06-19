Juneteenth marches, rallies and events happening in Raleigh, Durham

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6256504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tucked in a historic Durham neighborhood is a reminder that Black lives do matter.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6256713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Enloe basketball coach Poobie Chapman grew up playing basketball at Roberts Park; now, him and four of his friends are putting ideas into action hosting a Juneteenth celebration

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Many in the Triangle are honoring Juneteenth by marching for racial justice and equality.Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.In light of recent protests over police brutality, a new light has shown on Juneteenth.In Durham, the county's public defender's office is planning a rally on the steps of Durham County Courthouse. The rally at 11:30 a.m. was designed to remember and honor George Floyd and all the black lives lost to police brutality.Tucked in a historic Durham neighborhood, volunteers came out to paint 'Black Lives Matter' along the street. For those interested in seeing the painting for themselves can find the mural along Merrick Street.In Raleigh, Enloe basketball coach Poobie Chapman hosted a gathering at Roberts Park called 'Soul Food'"I feel like soul food itself is making the best of what you have," Chapman said.The freedom march is a push to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. It's also in honor of the countless people lynched without justice--including black men and women as well as LGBTQ members.Chapman wanted the event to feel like a family reunion with a basketball tournament, kickball game, scavenger hunt and bounce house as a way to celebrate freedom.