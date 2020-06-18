Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle or virtually

As our community prepares to commemorate Juneteenth, events surrounding education, art, advocacy, and economic awareness are planned.
On Friday, join us for a virtual town hall entitled, "Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders." We will discuss police brutality, racial bias, and how we can all work together to bring about change. Joel Brown will moderate the discussion, and you can see it live here on abc11.com at 1 p.m.
Other virtual events:
June 19: Beyu Caffe presents a Digital Block Party on Facebook Live (@BeyuCaffe). 6 p.m. All proceeds donated will benefit the Feed Durm Fund to fight food insecurity and support local artists within the community.
June 19: #TheBounceBackRDU - This virtual storytelling event will stream live on YouTube and Facebook starting at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring eight African Americans sharing stories of resiliency. The series is produced by Alexus Rhone, founder of Truth Meet Story, LLC, in partnership with Raleigh Arts and SEEK Raleigh.
June 19: Juneteenth Freedom Festival LIVE!: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Virtual Speakers, Entertainers, Storytellers, Giveaways, and more!
For more info check here.
June 19: Town of Carrboro Juneteenth Program - Current and former African American elected officials of Orange County will share a "Resolution in Recognition of 400 Years of the African American Story." This resolution will be read by the elected officials, who will then recognize past and present African American elected officials in Orange County. You can watch the event on the town's YouTube channel.
June 20: Chatham County's 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration will be virtual. At 10:30 a.m., enjoy cultural performances, education, community conversation.
June 20 and 21: The Mass Poor People's Assembly & Moral March on Washington. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Following social distancing guidelines, there are also outdoor events for you to enjoy.
Chatham County:
June 19: Juneteenth Farm Tours Off the Grid in Color is offering free tours of its farm in Moncure in Chatham County on Juneteenth. You can explore 10 acres of land. Masks must be worn, and groups are limited to a maximum of eight people.
Cumberland County
June 19: Operation Buy Black: 3 pm. Cliffdale Plaza. The event brings awareness to and support for black-owned businesses. Click here for more details.
Durham County
June 19: Juneteenth Open Air Market in Durham: This event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 117 Hunt St. and include vendors, music, food, and drink. Proceeds will help those displaced from McDougald Terrace.
June 20: Durham Juneteenth Census Parade, a celebration of music and fun as we raise awareness of the 2020 Census and get minority communities counted!
Meeting time 10:30 a.m., Departure 11 am (registration required). Start & End Location: Durham Public Health Parking Lot - 414 E. Main Street
Click here for details.
Wake County
June 19: Permit Our Freedom Music and Concert Tour. 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Moore Square, Raleigh. Protect your energy and bring forth peace. FREE to attend. Registration is requested.
Click here for details.
June 20: Juneteenth Drive-Thru Freedom Celebration. Meeting Time 10:30 a.m., Departure at 11 a.m. Join us for a drive-thru parade with music and fun as we celebrate Juneteenth and Get Out The Count for the 2020 Census! We will drive through historically undercounted communities in Raleigh with music and fun as we raise awareness of the #2020Census and get our communities counted!
Location: Meetup Location: Washington Elementary School, 1000 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh. Ending Location: Jamaica Jerk Masters, 1909 Pool Rd. Raleigh
Click here for details.
