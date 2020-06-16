Community & Events

Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders

ABC11 on Friday is bringing together a group of community leaders to discuss police brutality, racial bias and how to work together to bring about change.

Friday also marks Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

The panel will include:
  • Dr. Deborah Stroman: UNC and Racial Equity Institute teacher
  • Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis
  • Pastor Andy Thompson
  • Pastor Benji Kelly


ABC11's Joel Brown will moderate the discussion.

To watch, join us on Friday at 1 p.m. right here on ABC11.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh mayor can require face coverings, city council votes
Wake Co. school board discusses COVID-19 plans for this school year
Wake County votes to rename school named for known white supremacist
Salon owner fears second COVID-19 shutdown
With built-in social distancing, drive-ins see business boom
New funds available for Hurricane Matthew, Florence victims
Consulting firm to review RPD response to protests
Show More
A look at Trump's executive order to improve policing
WEATHER: The rain isn't done yet but good news for the weekend
NC Police Chiefs Association releases PSA on improving policing
$5K reward offered for information about Market House fire
Statue of white supremacist removed from Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News